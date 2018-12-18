Popular campground set to reopen after renovations

FOR the past three months, the new managers of a spectacular Northern Rivers campground have been very busy.

Gary Murdoch and his daughter, Brooke, have taken over Rainforest Gateway at Gradys Creek, north of Kyogle.

He said it had been a labour of love to get the property back up and running.

"We've been cleaning up, remodelling the cabins, new tiles, painting and working on the creek bank in preparation some regeneration work," he said.

"It's been pretty busy but we're hopeful of being open in time for the holidays."

Rainforest Gateway at Gradys Creek.

Located on the fringe of the Border Ranges National Park, the campground has been closed while the new managers have been updating the site.

Mr Murdoch said they were now close to reopening, and there has already been plenty of interest.

"We have had a lot of phone calls," he said.

"It's really spectacular out here. One of the amazing thing is the platypus... there's one waterhole where I reckon there are about seven nests.

"The water here is beautiful. We've got swimming holes and places to go fishing.

"This is the perfect place to switch off and relax, and enjoy the national park which is only a few kilometres away."

Rainforest Gateway is located at 837-845 Gradys Creek Rd, Gradys Creek.

Costs

Unpowered site: Adults $13, child 4-15 years) $8, children under 3 free

Powered site: $35 for two adults, extras $10 adult, $8 child

Cabin: $85 for two adults, extras $20 per adult and $10 per adults.

For more information or to make a booking, phone 0400 191 341.