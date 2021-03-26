Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
La Baracca at Lismore has been voted as the best place to have brunch on the Northern Rivers.
La Baracca at Lismore has been voted as the best place to have brunch on the Northern Rivers.
News

Popular cafe wins another ‘Best on the Northern Rivers’ title

Rebecca Lollback
26th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

There's something special about a good brunch.

Whether it's bacon and eggs, pancakes or smashed avocado, relaxing and enjoying brunch with good company is one of life's true pleasures.

And we're spoiled for choice on the Northern Rivers, with plenty of great cafes to choose from.

But there's one place that is a standout favourite.

La Baracca Espresso Bar and Trattoria, in Lismore, has already been named our region's best cafe, as part of Matt Preston's Delicious Local campaign.

Now they've taken out a second title, Best Brunch.

It was a close call, with 20 cafes in the running this time around.

But La Baracca has obviously got what it takes.

It is run as a family business by owners Steve and Julianne Krieg, who admit they have very high standards in their food, coffee and staff.

 

Mmmm look at all that delicious food.
Mmmm look at all that delicious food.

 

"It's really important to me to have high quality, to be consistent, and to show our kids what's important and to have a good work ethic," Mrs Krieg said when they were named Best Cafe.

"We also support local producers and have a really good quality coffee in Botero from Maclean."

And have you checked out their breakfast/brunch menu?

Some of the highlights include passionfruit chia, which is a layered chia pudding with lemon curd, berry compote, coconut yoghurt house made granola and strawberries.

The waffles come with vanilla mascarpone, lemon curd, almond and pistachio crumble, finished with strawberries.

We love the gourmet brekkie burger, with local rolled bacon, fried egg, tasty cheese, housemade aioli and barbecue sauce on toasted Turkish bread.

And who can go past an eggs Benedict? Poached eggs on ciabatta with wilted spinach and hollandaise served with your choice of salmon, bacon or ham.

Other favourites are the farmers breakfast (eggs, bacon, slow braised brisket, chorizo, potato cake, avocado, grilled tomato, fresh spinach and chimichurri with ciabatta toast), bruschetta, brekkie wrap and the veggie punch bowl.

Feeling hungry now? For more information about La Baracca, or to make a booking, visit their website.

best brunch la baracca lismore business matt preston northern rivers business
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New music video flaunts Big Prawn, Lennox to the world

        Premium Content New music video flaunts Big Prawn, Lennox to the world

        News Filmed like an old-school home movie, the clip for this band’s new single shows them having the “best day ever”.

        Hoon drivers force closure of Northern Rivers beach

        Premium Content Hoon drivers force closure of Northern Rivers beach

        News The beach will close on March 31 due to ongoing concerns about public safety and...

        Free 24-hour GP phone service for those impacted by floods

        Premium Content Free 24-hour GP phone service for those impacted by floods

        News A free 24-hour GP Telehealth service for people affected by floods or severe...

        It could be days before some roads reopen after flooding

        It could be days before some roads reopen after flooding

        Weather Flood warnings are still in place, but water is slowly draining away