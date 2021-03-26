Popular cafe wins another ‘Best on the Northern Rivers’ title

La Baracca at Lismore has been voted as the best place to have brunch on the Northern Rivers.

There's something special about a good brunch.

Whether it's bacon and eggs, pancakes or smashed avocado, relaxing and enjoying brunch with good company is one of life's true pleasures.

And we're spoiled for choice on the Northern Rivers, with plenty of great cafes to choose from.

But there's one place that is a standout favourite.

La Baracca Espresso Bar and Trattoria, in Lismore, has already been named our region's best cafe, as part of Matt Preston's Delicious Local campaign.

Now they've taken out a second title, Best Brunch.

It was a close call, with 20 cafes in the running this time around.

But La Baracca has obviously got what it takes.

It is run as a family business by owners Steve and Julianne Krieg, who admit they have very high standards in their food, coffee and staff.

Mmmm look at all that delicious food.

"It's really important to me to have high quality, to be consistent, and to show our kids what's important and to have a good work ethic," Mrs Krieg said when they were named Best Cafe.

"We also support local producers and have a really good quality coffee in Botero from Maclean."

And have you checked out their breakfast/brunch menu?

Some of the highlights include passionfruit chia, which is a layered chia pudding with lemon curd, berry compote, coconut yoghurt house made granola and strawberries.

The waffles come with vanilla mascarpone, lemon curd, almond and pistachio crumble, finished with strawberries.

We love the gourmet brekkie burger, with local rolled bacon, fried egg, tasty cheese, housemade aioli and barbecue sauce on toasted Turkish bread.

And who can go past an eggs Benedict? Poached eggs on ciabatta with wilted spinach and hollandaise served with your choice of salmon, bacon or ham.

Other favourites are the farmers breakfast (eggs, bacon, slow braised brisket, chorizo, potato cake, avocado, grilled tomato, fresh spinach and chimichurri with ciabatta toast), bruschetta, brekkie wrap and the veggie punch bowl.

Feeling hungry now? For more information about La Baracca, or to make a booking, visit their website.