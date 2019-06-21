Popular cafe attracts backlash over plans to double in size

HABITAT: The outdoor area at Habitat that is subject to a request for an increase the external dining area of Barrio cafe, to largely encompass the entire commercial precinct's courtyard.

Christian Morrow

BYRON Bay cafe Barrio's plans to dramatically expand its outdoor licenced area has attracted concern from nearby residents.

The business wants to double it's seating capacity at Habitat in the Industrial Estate but Sunrise residents are concerned about the potential of increased noise.

Secretary of the Bayshore strata committee, Gael Nash, said residents of the 14 units in the area met with representatives of Planners North, on behalf of mixed-use precinct Habitat on June 13 in regards to a possible development application to extend the venue's amenities.

"The site occupied by Barrio was originally approved for a seating capacity of 102," she said.

"The proposed plan from Planners North is for an increased seating capacity to 216. It is proposed Barrio will expand outdoor dining and drinking so it can become a large events and party venue.

"This is deeply concerning, considering Barrio is less than 50 metres from pre-existing homes and comes less than six months after a year-long process to reduce excessive noise at the venue.

"Increasing seating capacity from 102 to 216 makes a mockery of recent noise tests that measured a small number of patrons who were all indoors."

According to Planners North's webpage for community consultation about the topic, the outdoor space is intended to provide "outdoor dining adjacent to the cafe".

"It will primarily service the needs of workers and residents of Habitat but will also serve local Sunrise Beach Estate residents as well as people working in the Arts and Industry Estate."

Proposed opening hours will operate during the same hours as Barrio cafe, Monday to Saturday 7am to 10:30pm, and closed on Sundays.

It is also proposed to extend the existing Barrio restaurant approval to include the whole of the Barrio outdoor space. The hours of operation (10am - 10pm) and other conditions relevant to the existing license are proposed to be retained.

Planners North's Steve Connelly said he hoped to lodge a DA with Council in July.

Mr Connelly said the proposal does not include the idea of holding live music shows or similar events, including weddings, in the precinct.

Byron Shire Council was contacted but declined to comment.