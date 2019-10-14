Popular Byron resort ready for plastic-free future

CHANGES: The Byron at Byron Resort and Spa is now owned by the Crystalbrook Collection Group, a company that also owns hotels in Sydney and Cairns.

CRYSTALBROOK is the new owner of Byron at Byron Resort and Spa, and the company has promised to keep all current workers, modernise the venue while keeping the calm and relaxed experience the venue has offered for the last 15 years, but with a sustainable, plastic-free future.

Geoffrey York, interim CEO and Group Director of Hotels, said Crystalbrook is an Australian business with an overseas investor.

That overseas investor is Syrian Belgium millionaire Ghassan Aboud, a Dubai-based entrepreneur who moved to the United Arab Emirates in 1992.

Mr Aboud visited Byron Bay about five weeks ago and was reportedly very happy with the Byron at Byron purchase.

Australian businessman Jerry Harvey sold the business earlier this year to Crystalbrook for approximately $42M, a company that has only existed in the country for two years.

The CEO said all current 65 workers and 100 casuals will remain in their positions.

"We decided to keep the team and, if possible, as the business grows, to offer more jobs in the future,” he said.

Mr York said Crystalbrook offers sustainable and responsible luxury experiences in their Australian hotel operations.

"It really is about how do we deliver such experience, leaving the smallest environmental footprint behind,” he said.

"When we opened our first hotel in Cairns in late last year, we looked at how could remove as much plastic as possible from the hotel experience.

"So in our guest rooms, we have no plastic water bottles; we use a recycled cardboard water container.”

Mr York said electronic keycards to enter rooms were changed from plastic to recycled timber.

"The coathangers in our rooms are a recycled carboard type of product,” he added.

"They were just some very simple things we realised could be done.

"We are a small but growing hotel company but we all come from larger groups around the world, with a desire to do something different, a sustainable hotel experience,” he said.

A general manager will be appointed soon to oversee the Byron Bay operations of the resort.

"Byron at Byron is a gorgeous gemstone that needs to be modernised in some ways, so early next year we intend to make some changes to the gym, spa and soft refurbishment in all guest rooms.”

"Byron at Byron has a calm, peace and tranquil atmosphere that we would like to keep, because it's unique and comers from the work done by Lyn and Jonh Parche.”