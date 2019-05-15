Popular BMX track in Lismore faces demolition

ASSET: Lismore City Council mayor Jenny Dowell opening the BMX track in Nesbitt Park, South Lismore, with rider Brett Wilkes and his son Rylan Snow in 2015.

ASSET: Lismore City Council mayor Jenny Dowell opening the BMX track in Nesbitt Park, South Lismore, with rider Brett Wilkes and his son Rylan Snow in 2015. Contributed

THE BMX track in Nesbitt Park, South Lismore is facing possible demolition if the council approves a proposal that was presented to councillors this week.

Cr Vanessa Ekins said councillors attended a budget workshop on Monday where a number of items were presented by staff in order to reduce the council's deficit.

Closing down and demolishing the BMX track is one of the options.

Cr Ekins said it was only an idea at this stage, and there would be a vote at the budget meeting on May 21.

'They want to decommission the track, because it needs a bit of work and they reckon it's going to cost $45,000 to grade it," she said.

It is understood council staff have already closed the BMX park because it needs to be fixed, but people were still using it.

"Staff are worried that if someone gets hurt there there will be a liability issue, so we have to fix it," Cr Ekins said.

"Staff's response was that we can't just close it, we have to demolish it.

'My concern is that it is a well-used facility, we have a responsibility to maintain it, because even if we close it, people are going to use it."

The BMX track was open by then mayor Jenny Dowell in 2015.

"It's been so popular, but staff told us on Monday that no-one uses it," Cr Ekins said.

"I posted it on social media and within two hours I had over 60 comments with people saying they go there every weekend, and that it's always busy.

"I hope that the response I've had on social media is enough evidence to the other (councillors) that yes, we need to address the financial situation, but taking out services that are free services for our young to do, that are healthy, and outdoors, is not what we should be doing."

A spokesman from the council confirmed there was a proposal to remove the current BMX facility at Nesbitt Park due to the ongoing maintenance costs.

"It has been proposed to remove the current facility due to its ongoing maintenance liability," he said.

"Preference is to install a pump track, which would be subject to external grants. A pump track has considerably less ongoing maintenance requirements, when compared to the current track."

The spokesman said the estimated savings were in the order of $45,000, and the final decision on the matter will be made at the council's budget meeting on Tuesday, May 21.