Popular Beef Week event gets the chop

A POPULAR Casino Beef Week event has gotten the chop ahead of this month's festival, organisers announced yesterday.

The Beef Week woodchop, usually held down the main street on the Beef Week Saturday, has been axed following a clash with another event.

The North Coast Axemen's Association said they could not hold the Casino Beef Week Woodchop Competition on May 25 as it coincides with another regular event on the competition circuit.

"A late Sydney Royal Easter Show had pushed back the dates of our agricultural circuit to bring about the clash,” association secretary Michele Kellet said.

"Given the early placement of equipment and our current competitor numbers, we would not be able to run the two events on the same day.”

Casino Beef Week president Frank Mckey said the committee are extremely disappointed that the regular woodchop event won't be taking place.

"Our woodchop event is an important part of the Beef Week Saturday tradition and we are very disappointed to hear about the cancellation at such short notice,” he said.

"We recognise the great atmosphere the woodchop event brings to the Saturday program so we will be looking to organise some great woodchop demonstrations in Barker Street to keep that going.”

He said along with woodchop demonstrations, the committee will find other "great attractions” to compliment the woodchop theme.

"We have been assured by the Axemans Association that the woodchop event will be back in 2020 which we are very happy about,” he said.

The Casino Beef Week festival kicks off next week and runs from May 18-28.