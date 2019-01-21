Popular barbecue eatery relocates to Lismore

MOVING VENUE: Gray and Jen Stockdale are excited to see The Stockpot Kitchen relocate to a venue in Lismore where they will continue to provide their signature smoked dishes.

MOVING VENUE: Gray and Jen Stockdale are excited to see The Stockpot Kitchen relocate to a venue in Lismore where they will continue to provide their signature smoked dishes. Marc Stapelberg

LISMORE residents, get ready to enjoy some delicious barbecue and fried chicken cuisine.

Bangalow's favourite barbecue joint The Stockpot Kitchen has announced plans to bring their super-popular eatery to Lismore.

The business, owned by Gray and Jen Stockdale, made the announcement on their Facebook page.

"It is with a combined heavy heart that Jen and I are saying farewell to the Bowlo and Bangalow and venturing out into our own digs in Lismore,” the announcement said.

"It's our time. We're just going to give it a bash and see what happens.”

The couple have owned the restaurant, currently part of the Bangalow Bowlo, for just under four years, and said leaving their customers is going to be the hardest part of the move.

Gray said the biggest reason for the decision to move the business was because of its own enormous success.

"We really want to scale it back a bit to where we can be able to have a conversation with our customers, and to offer them some proper hospitality,” he said.

"At the moment, we barely have time to say g'day before getting back into the kitchen.”

The business specialises in its barbecue cuisine, with foods such as brisket and pulled pork smoked on location in their smokehouse.

Gray said when choosing a cuisine for their business, all those years ago, they decided to go with what they loved, which in Gray's case was "anything with fire”.

"I just really, really just love cooking with fire,” Gray said.

Jen said barbecue cooking is a style that is "synonymous with who the couple are”.

"It's a very relaxed cuisine, but encompassing everyone ... it's like a family dinner-style way of eating,” she said.

"But ... the skill level is quite high to be able to command the fire and cook food well. It's years and years of skills and practice.”

The Stockpot Kitchen will close its Bangalow venue in early March.

Gray said the couple are looking at a few venues, but are hoping to open their new Lismore home by mid-March.