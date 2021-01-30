Popular bakery closes its doors… for now

If you’re looking at getting a fresh loaf of bread or tasty pastry, you’ll have to wait a while before you can buy one from Henry’s Bakery and Cafe.

The popular Lismore bakery informed its customers it will be closed for the month of February for renovations.

“(It’s to) complete a major upgrade to our bakery production area with our last day of trade as January 29 resuming March 1,” the bakery stated in flyer on the window.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience however hope for your understanding.

“We will be very keen to see you again in March.

“Thank you for your support.”

It is understood the works aren’t to do with the retail section of the business but more behind the scenes elements.

“Customers will not really see any difference other than we will have some new equipment and we should do a better job,” the bakery posted on social media.

The bakery will reopen on March 1.