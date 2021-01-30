Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Henry's Bakery Cafe owner Michael Lawson.
Henry's Bakery Cafe owner Michael Lawson.
News

Popular bakery closes its doors… for now

Aisling Brennan
30th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

If you’re looking at getting a fresh loaf of bread or tasty pastry, you’ll have to wait a while before you can buy one from Henry’s Bakery and Cafe.

The popular Lismore bakery informed its customers it will be closed for the month of February for renovations.

“(It’s to) complete a major upgrade to our bakery production area with our last day of trade as January 29 resuming March 1,” the bakery stated in flyer on the window.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience however hope for your understanding.

“We will be very keen to see you again in March.

“Thank you for your support.”

It is understood the works aren’t to do with the retail section of the business but more behind the scenes elements.

“Customers will not really see any difference other than we will have some new equipment and we should do a better job,” the bakery posted on social media.

The bakery will reopen on March 1.

henry's bakery cafe lismore business lismore cbd northern river business
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fresh hurdle delays opening of Lismore’s new pub

        Premium Content Fresh hurdle delays opening of Lismore’s new pub

        News A new pub that will focus on independent craft beer and local produce has been forced to push back its opening date.

        Council investigates alleged unauthorised work at Bangalow

        Premium Content Council investigates alleged unauthorised work at Bangalow

        Council News A stop work order was issued for a Bangalow property

        Herne kicks into in Trans AM and S5000 double act

        Premium Content Herne kicks into in Trans AM and S5000 double act

        Sport The Lismore racing star had a great first racing weekend with Garry Rogers...

        Speeding driver told cops he drank 8 schooners of beer

        Premium Content Speeding driver told cops he drank 8 schooners of beer

        News 24-year-old was pulled over by police just before midnight