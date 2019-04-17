Popular baby product recalled over serious safety concerns

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has recalled cots from Adairs over fears children could injure themselves.

Parents who've already purchased the Cooper Timber Cot have been urged to "immediately stop using the cot" due to its failure to comply with mandatory safety standards.

"There is a risk that a child may be injured because they may fall out of the cot or because some edges may not be rounded enough," the ACCC shared in a statement.

So, how exactly isn't the popular cot - which has been on sale for three years - meeting the appropriate safety standards?

"When the cot base is used in the upper position, the distance between the top of the recommended mattress and the top of the cot is not the required minimum distance, the height of the mattress is detailed incorrectly on its label and the edges exceed the required specification, some edges are not rounded enough," the ACCC explained.

If you bought your Cooper Timber Cot between March 2016 and March 2019 and aren't quite sure what to do with it, don't stress, you have two options.

The ACCC advises that you can "receive a replacement mattress, correct safety label to apply to the cot and teething rails to cover the top guard rail edges".

But if you'd prefer to start over with a brand new cot, you can head to Adairs for a refund.

Purchased it forever ago and don't have the receipt? Adairs will accept it regardless. If you'll struggle to get the cot in-store, Adairs can organise a pick up for you but you'll have to disassemble the cot yourself.

The premier homewares retailer issued a statement saying they're "extremely sorry for the inconvenience".

"The safety of our customers and their families is our number one priority. We take product safety very seriously and undertake rigorous testing of all children's furniture. We continue to re-test these products at regular intervals. The Cooper Timber Cot was designed to meet mandatory standards and had passed all previous testing.

"However, the most recent testing identified that the Cooper Timber Cot was manufactured in a way that varied from the approved design. As a result, this product no longer meets mandatory standards. The cot has been withdrawn from sale and we have made the decision to recall the product," the statement said.

For more information, head here or give Adairs Customer Service Recall Team a call on 1300 907 504.

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.