Poppies laid in The Harmony Garden

IT WAS a small group of hospital staff, interested parties and members of the Casino RSL Sub-branch who gathered at The Harmony Garden at Casino Memorial Hospital last week.
Wreaths decorated with handmade poppies were laid in memory of our war dead by representatives of the hospital, the nursing staff, the ladies auxiliary and the sub-branch. A moment's silence and The Last Post concluded the small ceremony.
Organiser Shirley Roach said her neighbours Kathy and Col Clarke were responsible for the handmade poppies as well as the cross used by the hospital to lay among the wreaths.
Sub-branch president Jim Dean said while poppies were not sold in the lead up to Remembrance Day this year, they were still available.
"They are giving poppies free to the crowd,” he said.
Mr Dean said Casino NSW RSL head office sent out 300-400 poppies that were distributed on Remembrance Day.
History of Remembrance Day
Remembrance Day is observed on November 11 in most countries to remember the end of World War I in 1918.
The official ending was at "the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month”, in accordance with the armistice signed by representatives of Germany and the Entente between 5:12am and 5:20am that morning.
The red poppy is a familiar emblem of Remembrance Day
due to the poem In
Flanders Fields written by Canadian physician Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae.
After reading the poem, Moina Michael, a professor at the University of Georgia, wrote the poem We Shall Remember and swore to wear a red poppy on the anniversary.
The custom spread to Europe and the countries of the British Empire and Commonwealth within three years.
Reference: Wikipedia