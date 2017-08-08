Popcorn in the streets: Film festival to hit Lismore

EXCITED: The Reel Abrupt Film Festival team, created by co-founders Kate Stroud, Joel North and Brendan Ross, love movies.

MOVIE lovers will hardly be able to contain their popcorn when they learn Lismore and three inspired creatives are teaming up to give the region a new full scale movie festival to be held in Nesbitt Lane in the CBD.

The Reel Abrupt Film Festival team, created by co-founders Kate Stroud, Joel North and Brendan Ross, have secured the backing of Lismore City Council, as well as Screenworks Northern NSW and The Mullum Music Festival 2017.

Originally a biannual event with a total of 32 films, the third incarnation of the festival will take place on September 16, in partnership with the Back Alley Gallery.

From midday there will be creative entertainment and displays including music and art, whereupon gates will open at 5pm for the screening in Nesbitt Lane in collaboration with the Loft Restaurant.

Ms Stroud said the festival was conceived out of an ethos to make movie making accessible and inclusive, and to inspire and network the vibrant community that is overflowing with talent and inspiration.

"It has basically gone from a grassroots, private household event to a legitimate full scale event that we dreamed of.

"And it has come a lot quicker than we imagined,” she said.

"It is open to everyone from beginner to practising filmmakers and focuses on collective creativity rather than individual masterpieces.

"More often than not what you produce will really surprise you.”

Participants this year will be given a week to create a piece up to 5 minutes long based on a common theme released the week before the festival.

The festival will be headlined by Sydney band 'Bad Pony' with local supporting acts to be announced shortly.

Registrations will open a month before the festival.

Originally a 36-hour working window, the previous festivals had themes including 'A Splash of Colour' and 'What just happened?”.

"There are no winners or losers,” Ms Stroud said.

"It is all about celebrating collective creativity.

"But this year we have decided to go with a People's Choice Award.

"So that is the only formal kind of award given on the night.”

The festival will also hold a free workshop the Saturday before the event with practising filmmakers and lecturers to assist registered participants.

VIP passes or 'Swish Tix' will provide entry, seated table, shared plate for two and a glass of wine or beverage and are $50.

$25 fee for general admission with a concession rate of $15.