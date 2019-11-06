Pop-up shop perfect for one-stop Christmas shopping

The Lismore Anglican Church's annual Christmas shop, seen here being organised with Lyn Cupitt, Bev Carroll, and Kay Scott, has some of the best cakes, scones, slices, handmade gifts and baked treats in town.

IF YOU are looking for some wonderful Christmas gifts made with love, then look no further.

The Lismore Anglicans have been hard at work all year producing a number of wonderful handmade creations for their annual Anglican Christmas pop-up shop.

The shop will offer a range of handmade goodies, including Christmas cakes and puddings, home-made biscuits, scones, pickles and jams, as well as hand-stitched present stockings, bags and plants.

Shop organiser Bev Carroll said the Anglican Church launched the annual Christmas store 25 years ago, which has seen the pop-up shop being located in various spots across the CBD over recent years.

This year the shop will be located in a vacant stall on the corner of Molesworth Street and Warina Walk and will be open from 8.30am to 4.30pm each day.

Mrs Carroll said while the store is usually open for only two weeks during the festive season, the Lismore Anglicans have decided to "venture out" into opening the store for three weeks of trade.

"Last year we sold 100 Christmas cakes, so this year we are hoping to sell 150," she said.

"This is in addition to all of our handmade items and our Christmas hamper raffle."

Mrs Carroll said the Lismore Anglicans group work year-round to create the handmade gifts, and said it always feels "wonderful" to see the store open and people enjoying the fruits of their labour.

She said money raised from the store goes towards the Anglican church.

The pop-up store will be open from Monday, November 18 until Friday December 7.