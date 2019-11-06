Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Lismore Anglican Church's annual Christmas shop, seen here being organised with Lyn Cupitt, Bev Carroll, and Kay Scott, has some of the best cakes, scones, slices, handmade gifts and baked treats in town.
The Lismore Anglican Church's annual Christmas shop, seen here being organised with Lyn Cupitt, Bev Carroll, and Kay Scott, has some of the best cakes, scones, slices, handmade gifts and baked treats in town. Marc Stapelberg
Community

Pop-up shop perfect for one-stop Christmas shopping

Jackie Munro
by
10th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU are looking for some wonderful Christmas gifts made with love, then look no further.

The Lismore Anglicans have been hard at work all year producing a number of wonderful handmade creations for their annual Anglican Christmas pop-up shop.

 

The shop will offer a range of handmade goodies, including Christmas cakes and puddings, home-made biscuits, scones, pickles and jams, as well as hand-stitched present stockings, bags and plants.

Shop organiser Bev Carroll said the Anglican Church launched the annual Christmas store 25 years ago, which has seen the pop-up shop being located in various spots across the CBD over recent years.

This year the shop will be located in a vacant stall on the corner of Molesworth Street and Warina Walk and will be open from 8.30am to 4.30pm each day.

 

The Lismore Anglican Church's annual Christmas shop has some of the best cakes, scones, slices, handmade gifts and baked treats in town.
The Lismore Anglican Church's annual Christmas shop has some of the best cakes, scones, slices, handmade gifts and baked treats in town. Marc Stapelberg

Mrs Carroll said while the store is usually open for only two weeks during the festive season, the Lismore Anglicans have decided to "venture out" into opening the store for three weeks of trade.

"Last year we sold 100 Christmas cakes, so this year we are hoping to sell 150," she said.

"This is in addition to all of our handmade items and our Christmas hamper raffle."

Mrs Carroll said the Lismore Anglicans group work year-round to create the handmade gifts, and said it always feels "wonderful" to see the store open and people enjoying the fruits of their labour.

She said money raised from the store goes towards the Anglican church.

The pop-up store will be open from Monday, November 18 until Friday December 7.

anglican church christmas gifts christmas shopping lismore anglicans lismore cbd molesworth street northern rivers community
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rappville fires damage estimated at $25M

        premium_icon Rappville fires damage estimated at $25M

        News THE Insuarance Council said Catastrophic fires have cost $76M this year.

        'Neighbours started frantically yelling at me to get out'

        premium_icon 'Neighbours started frantically yelling at me to get out'

        Community 'Embers had come out the front and lawns were on fire'

        Theo's disappearance captivates Australia in new podcast

        premium_icon Theo's disappearance captivates Australia in new podcast

        News The Belgian teen has been missing since May

        EMERGENCY FIRE WARNING: Residents told to leave now

        EMERGENCY FIRE WARNING: Residents told to leave now

        Breaking Watch & Act declared for Mt Nardi fire