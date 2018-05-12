Pop-up event for those last-minute Mother's Day gifts

Jenny Reid Jewellery will be at the Byron Designers Collective Mother's Day pop up event at the Newrybar Village Hall on May 12 and 13.

MUM'S the word this weekend so spoil her this Mother's Day at the Byron Designers Collective pop-up.

Visit the event at Newrybar Hall on Saturday and Sunday and receive a free Mother's Day Hamper.

More than one quarter of exhibitors this year are new to the event, showcasing the talents of artists, designers, stylists and craftspeople from all over the Northern Rivers Region.

Natalie Grew from Nanihi Tahitian Pearls says there will be a number of exclusives at this pop-up specific to the Mother's Day weekend.

"We have added macrame workshops and psychic medium readings Saturday and Sunday, we have Gaby Borgardts singing her sweet tunes [from 10am to 2pm], [and also] blissful Power Touch head & feet massage[s].”

With free entry and parking, visitors to the pop-up can drop in for a coffee, or visit the Harvest Cafe directly opposite the event for a Mother's Day breakfast, brunch or lunch.

For more information, visit the pop-up's Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/byrondesignerscollective