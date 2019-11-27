Pop sensation Dua Lipa ready to rock ARIAs

British pop star Dua Lipa may be the first artist in the world to create the "awards circuit".

The pop gamechanger kicked off the campaign to launch her new single Don't Start Now at the MTV Europe Music Awards, performed it again at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles and then headed to the airport for her flight to Sydney for her special guest appearance at the ARIA Awards on Wednesday.

She travels to Japan for another awards performance after the ARIAs.

Dua Lipa has been touring the world performing Don’t Start Now at awards nights. Picture: Supplied

Her disco-influenced top 10 single, which has already topped 100 million streams since its release three weeks ago, has also given her an opportunity to show off her dance choreography for the first time and promises to bust some special moves for her ARIAs performance.

"I love dancing now I have time to get comfortable with it," she said in Sydney on Tuesday.

"I've done so much rehearsal that whenever I am going on an awards show and I get a bit nervous, I tell myself I can literally do this in my sleep because I've done it so many times."

Dua Lipa believes awards shows are lifting their game with artist equality. Picture: Supplied

The Grammy-winning artist said while awards have been widely criticised in recent years for their lack of gender and racial representation, she was proud to be part of the change now sweeping the music industry.

Lipa, who will return to Australia to headline the annual Mardi Gras party in March, pointed at the appointment of new Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan and the fact the majority of artists performing at the AMAs this week were women as encouraging signs.

Out of the 10 ARIAs performers, four will be by female solo artists - Tones and I, Thelma Plum, Halsey and herself - with Hilltop Hoods also featuring vocalist Ecca Vandal in their set.

"For me, the (awards) recognition as a woman, to see so many women appointed and nominated and given the opportunity to perform, this is what is important and why I feel awards are now more focused on the artist," she said.

"Also, so many fans want to do what we do and as music fans ourselves, we've grown up watching people we love, so when they are represented at the major awards TV shows, it helps you dream big."

Anwar Hadid may have inspired a love song on her new album. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.

Lipa caused a sensation at the AMAs for sharing the red carpet walk with her model boyfriend Anwar Hadid, brother of Bella and Gigi.

When asked if fans can expect a love song on her new album next year, Lipa laughed and said the next single will be a "happy but sad" love song ahead of the release of her second album next year.

"Do you know what? I've been writing some happy songs which has been quite nice," she said.

"I have a song that will be coming out before the album which is happy but sad … it's being like "Oh this is too good to be true, when is this going to go wrong?' and that's still dark pop.

"That is a love song and it's so sweet but at the same time I'm like 'Could this person break my heart?' I'm happier to write metaphorically. Happy songs are hard but they're fun."