Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lismore City Council has much to discuss, from pool opening times, to the use of rural land for weddings and microbreweries.
Lismore City Council has much to discuss, from pool opening times, to the use of rural land for weddings and microbreweries.
News

Pools, weddings and breweries: Council has a lot to discuss

Cathy Adams
9th Mar 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The last Lismore City Council general meeting saw a new mayor elected and the general manager sacked, so what's in store for Tuesday night's meeting?

 

On the agenda this week:

 

Councillor motions

• Cr Neil Marks proposes the council to write to the Page MP, Federal Health Minister and the Prime Minister, to show its support for the COVID-19 vaccination program and to ask that the region be prioritised in its rollout.

• A motion will be raised to change the way development applications are assessed, allowing more councillor involvement and oversight of planning decisions.

Cr Adam Guise will move the motion, saying a Planning Review Committee may reduce staff workload from having planning decisions called up to the chamber.

• Cr Darlene Cook proposes Lismore Memorial Baths stay open for April school holidays, until April 18, saying many residents support the idea.

 

Development applications

• Change of classification of site at 109 Pineapple Rd to operational land to allow for a Sewerage Treatment Scheme Pump Station.

• Assess an application to modify consent for a rural industry - Macadamia dehusking facility at Numulgi.

• Approve partial land acquisitions associated with Safer Roads Grant Funded Projects along Johnston Road, Clunes and Dunoon Road, Dunoon.

• Presentation of the Council Financial Report, including Rex Airline's decision to cease flying into Lismore Airport after April - the impact on revenue from lost landing fees, car hire lease desk and passenger taxes.

Also, the report details the variances in the budget due to the reinstatement of free hospital precinct parking, and the success of grant applications.

• A report will be tabled outlining the community response to a survey on amended planning controls to allow additional tourism activities in Zone RU1 (Primary Production) - activities such as yoga retreat, micro breweries, distilleries and wedding venues.

 

To watch the meeting live, click here to access council's Facebook page.

lismore city council northern rivers council news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What happened to the timber from historic Tabulam bridge?

        Premium Content What happened to the timber from historic Tabulam bridge?

        News It was demolished despite the community’s efforts to save it, but parts of it have not gone to waste.

        Next step in tragic Ballina death court case

        Premium Content Next step in tragic Ballina death court case

        News Police allege the 20-year-old man was involved in a fight

        Scenic wedding venue operating for years without approval

        Premium Content Scenic wedding venue operating for years without approval

        Council News The owners are meanwhile proposing glamping facilities but the council says this...

        Court orders accused drug supplier to ‘absolutely’ attend

        Premium Content Court orders accused drug supplier to ‘absolutely’ attend

        News The Northern Rivers man who is facing drug supply charges was in breach of his bail...