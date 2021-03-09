Pools, weddings and breweries: Council has a lot to discuss

Lismore City Council has much to discuss, from pool opening times, to the use of rural land for weddings and microbreweries.

The last Lismore City Council general meeting saw a new mayor elected and the general manager sacked, so what's in store for Tuesday night's meeting?

On the agenda this week:

Councillor motions

• Cr Neil Marks proposes the council to write to the Page MP, Federal Health Minister and the Prime Minister, to show its support for the COVID-19 vaccination program and to ask that the region be prioritised in its rollout.

• A motion will be raised to change the way development applications are assessed, allowing more councillor involvement and oversight of planning decisions.

Cr Adam Guise will move the motion, saying a Planning Review Committee may reduce staff workload from having planning decisions called up to the chamber.

• Cr Darlene Cook proposes Lismore Memorial Baths stay open for April school holidays, until April 18, saying many residents support the idea.

Development applications

• Change of classification of site at 109 Pineapple Rd to operational land to allow for a Sewerage Treatment Scheme Pump Station.

• Assess an application to modify consent for a rural industry - Macadamia dehusking facility at Numulgi.

• Approve partial land acquisitions associated with Safer Roads Grant Funded Projects along Johnston Road, Clunes and Dunoon Road, Dunoon.

• Presentation of the Council Financial Report, including Rex Airline's decision to cease flying into Lismore Airport after April - the impact on revenue from lost landing fees, car hire lease desk and passenger taxes.

Also, the report details the variances in the budget due to the reinstatement of free hospital precinct parking, and the success of grant applications.

• A report will be tabled outlining the community response to a survey on amended planning controls to allow additional tourism activities in Zone RU1 (Primary Production) - activities such as yoga retreat, micro breweries, distilleries and wedding venues.

To watch the meeting live, click here to access council's Facebook page.