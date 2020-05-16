Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FROTHIN': Ballina Shire Pools set to reopen next week.
FROTHIN': Ballina Shire Pools set to reopen next week.
News

Pools to reopen, but you must book a lane

Javier Encalada
16th May 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SWIMMERS rejoice, Ballina Shire Council has confirmed the Ballina War Memorial Pool and Alstonville Aquatic Centre will reopen on Monday, May 18.

But some new rules apply to everyone who wants to go back to swimming.

The council's manager of ommunity facilities, Craig Brown, said new rules will be applied, following the easing of NSW State Government COVID-19 restrictions.

The main one is that there will be a maximum of one person per lane, and due to that, swimmers must book a lane for a half-hour period, at least 24 hours prior.

Bookings are dependent on availability.

Bookings for Monday, May 18, can be made between the hours of 11am and 1pm on Saturday May 16 and Sunday May 17.

The contact numbers to make your booking are:

Ballina War Memorial Pool on 6686 3771

Alstonville Aquatic Centre on 6628 0826

Normal 2019/20 pool entry fees and charges will apply.

 

The upgraded Ballina pool will reopen next week
The upgraded Ballina pool will reopen next week

 

As some restrictions remain in place, the interim operating arrangements include no more than one person allowed per lane.

Change rooms will be closed, with only one toilet facility open for all patrons.

Social distancing of 1.5 metres remains in place.

Hand sanitising will be required upon entering the facility

 

FULL LIST: Cafes and restaurants opening today

 

Any flu-like symptoms will result in patrons not being allowed to enter the facility.

"We appreciate all patrons complying with these operating arrangements and the COVID-19 restrictions to ensure our facilities remain open and we all remain healthy and safe," Mr Brown said.

For further information visit https://ballina.nsw.gov.au/

alstonville alstonville pool ballina ballina shire council ballina war memorial pool coronavirusnorthernrivers whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Exclusive’ rehab for Casino woman accused of drug supply

        premium_icon ‘Exclusive’ rehab for Casino woman accused of drug supply

        News A CASINO woman who was heavily involved in the alleged supply of ice throughout the Northern Rivers has faced court.

        Children's playgrounds start to reopen

        premium_icon Children's playgrounds start to reopen

        News BUT residents have been asked by the NSW Government to follow some restrictions...

        Last chance to have your say on Lismore land use

        premium_icon Last chance to have your say on Lismore land use

        News COUNCIL calls for feedback on local land use over the next 20 years.

        BREAKING: NRRRL set for a 10-round competition

        premium_icon BREAKING: NRRRL set for a 10-round competition

        News NORTHERN Rivers Regional Rugby League will be back this season.