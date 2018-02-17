Pools stay closed as the wait for parts continues

PROGRESS: Drone footage shot on Wednesday shows the latest work on the Alstonville Pool upgrade.

COMPLETION of the Ballina and Alstonville pools is in the hands of an overseas manufacturer as the precincts approach one year since closure for reconstruction.

The tiles are laid, the start blocks installed and the lanes marked, but swimmers won't be able to dive into the pools until power is restored at both sites.

Ballina Shire Council said it was waiting on electricity substations to be imported from overseas to complete the required upgrades.

A council spokeswoman said the technology was ordered last year, but she was unable to confirm when, and where the substations were ordered from.

"We're awaiting power upgrades to both Ballina and Alstonville sites which will be in the near future,” the spokeswoman said.

Once the power is installed, the council confirmed the pools would be handed back to their respective operators. From there, a trial would be conducted of each site's operating systems before reopening to the public.

With the mercury hitting the high 30s in recent weeks, it has been a long and hot wait for the pools' completion.

Alstonville Swimming Club president Michael Thompson was "befuddled” why the need for a power upgrade was identified months into both projects.

Next month will mark one year since the Alstonville pool closed and Mr Thompson said the community was missing its watering hole, "one of the centrepieces of the town”.

At this stage, the council expects the facilities to be open in May.

"We acknowledge that the project has taken time, but they will be fantastic facilities once complete,” the spokeswoman said.

Mr Thompson and the club's vice-president, Andrew Trease, said that while the wait had been frustrating, they wanted the job done right.

Once completed, Mr Trease said the pressure would be on the council to keep the pools open year- round.

Mr Trease said the improved, modernised pool precincts could be used not only by swimming clubs but also for the elderly and those recovering from injury.

The council spokeswoman said the council was reviewing options regarding the length of pool seasons.