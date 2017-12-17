Pool's grand reopening a family fun splash

MAKING A SPLASH: The Walsh family enjoyed a sensational time at the grand re-opening of the Lismore Memorial Baths on Sydney December 17.

THE sound of children's laughter and the smell of sunblock, chlorine and sausages heralded the Family Fun Day at the Lismore Memorial Baths on Sunday.

At noon, Lismore mayor Isaac Smith was on hand to help cut a special cake to help celebrate the Lismore Memorial Baths being back in business after eight months and almost $1 million in flood repair work.

Ably assisted by Alice Ploog, her brother Jene and a gaggle of keen children, Cr Smith cut the white chocolate iced cake.

"Who's going to jump in the water and have cake?' he asked, before he was nearly drowned out by their enthusiastic response.

Cr Smith said after a soft opening on December 11, on Sunday the long-awaited grand reopening was followed up with a special Christmas-themed family fun day.

He said the pool which has been closed since the March flood has been greatly improved by Lismore City Council's refurbishment, which gives the facility a new retro look with historic prints and stories depicting the central role the facility has played within the Lismore community since it opened in 1928.

From Monday, December 18, opening hours will revert to normal: Monday to Friday from 6am to 7pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 5pm.

Over the Christmas/New Year period, the pool will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day but will remain open throughout the rest of the holiday break.

Cr Smith encouraged everyone to come along and cool down at the Lismore Memorial Baths.