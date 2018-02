Lismore Memorial Baths will be open later on extremely hot days.

Lismore Memorial Baths will be open later on extremely hot days. Alison Paterson

LISMORE Memorial Baths will stay open longer hours on extremely hot days.

When temperatures reach 35C or more, the pool hours will be extended to help the community deal with the heat.

On days when temperatures are 35C or more, the pool will be open until 8pm, Monday to Friday, and until 7pm, saturday and Sunday.

The pool opens at 6am on weekdays and 9am on weekends.