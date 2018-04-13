Pool of talent to contest water polo finals

FINAL FOUR: Kai Pick playing for Lennox Head in Far North Coast Water Polo. The grand final is tomorrow.

FINAL FOUR: Kai Pick playing for Lennox Head in Far North Coast Water Polo. The grand final is tomorrow. Mitchell Craig

FOUR teams are in the running to take out the Far North Coast Water Polo men's A-grade grand final at Mullumbimby tomorrow.

Alstonville, Lennox Head, Southern Cross University and Mullumbimby are all in contention while Ballina, Byron Bay and Alstonville Mantarays will battle it out in the B-grade finals.

Lennox Head will be led by former NSW national league player Kai Pick, Michael Dein and Nathan Durkin while the young SCU team will look to captain Jedburgh Pellandine.

Alstonville has plenty of experience with the likes of Mal Brown and Tom Silver in the team

Mullumbimby were the minor premiers and will be hard to beat but go into the finals without experienced player Pim Hendrix.

"Mullumbimby were runaway leaders this year but they might struggle a bit without Pim who injured himself surfing,” FNC Water Polo president James Nunn said.

"Lennox Head are an extremely competitive team with some big bodies and the older heads might get them home against the younger mobile teams.

"Any of the four teams could take the title this year and there should be some tense games.

"All teams have had injuries this season and the winning team will definitely have earned it.”

Ballina and Byron Bay improved as the season went on and the Mantarays team which includes Dan Bills, Doug Thompson and Zak Gailbraith will be favourites.

There will also be a women's final between Alstonville and SCU with Nunn naming Haley Brown and Sally Thompson as players to watch.

FNC Water Polo has done well this season with pools at Alstonville, Ballina and Lismore out of action.

"It has been a challenging season for us but it will be good to get everyone together for a celebration this weekend,” Nunn said.

Spectators are welcome to attend with games starting from noon.