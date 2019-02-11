Menu
ABOVE: Sally Thompson makes a save in Far North Coast women's water polo.
Sally Thompson makes a save in Far North Coast women's water polo.
Pool of talent from water polo

11th Feb 2019 4:43 PM
Mullumbimby won a fourth straight game with a hard-fought 8-6 win over the Alstonville Diamonds in Far North Coast men's water polo at Alstonville on Monday night.

Competition leaders the Alstonville Barry Whites had the longest winning streak of the year with seven games and have lost only one game, against Alstonville Manta before Christmas.

Manta have jumped to third on the ladder and will be hard to beat for the rest of the season with some returning players from Queensland state duty.

The Alstonville Diamonds can still make it from fifth place with star shooter Jedburgh Pallendine scoring three goals in the game against Mullumbimby on Monday night.

