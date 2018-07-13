Pool of talent coming to Alstonville Aquatic Centre

OLYMPIC water polo players Rhys Howden and Billy Miller will be guests at the reopening of the upgraded Alstonville Aquatic Centre.

They will be joined by Brisbane Barracudas teammates Will Armstrong and Mason Fettell at 11am on Saturday, July 28, with a junior coaching clinic the following day.

Howden captained the men's water polo team at the 2016 Rio Olympics and will play in his fourth Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.

He made his international debut in 2007 and scored 10 goals at the London Olympics in 2012.

Miller is also an Olympic veteran while Armstrong and Fettell have more than 350 national league caps between them.

"We are delighted to be hosting Olympic athletes at the opening of our new aquatic facilities,” Ballina mayor David Wright said.

"What a treat to be able to see world class players giving up their time to spend with our local community.

"I encourage all the community to come and see these new state-of-the-art facilities.”

Alstonville pool has been closed since March last year and the Ballina Memorial Pool is set to reopen the same day with a ceremony at 9am.

"It will be a great way to showcase the game and reopen the pool with a bit of excitment,” Alstonville Aquatic Centre manager Greg Fettell said.

"Hopefully it will get us off to a flying start and it's great to get some national league players here.

"It's a beautfiul upgrade for a small town pool and it's beyond what most people will imagine it to be.

"We'll accommodate swimming and water polo and there is a lot of excitment around it.

"We're definitely ready to go and it was great when we set an official date.”

Junior and senior water polo will return next season while extra swimming club programs will be introduced.

There are access ramps to both pools with specially made diving blocks that can be found only at Southport on the Gold Coast and Homebush in Sydney.

To register for the water polo coaching clinic, contact Greg Fettell at the Alstonville Aquatic Centre on gregfettell@hotmail.com or phone 6628 0826.