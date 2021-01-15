Pool boss urges simple steps to prevent ‘something tragic’

There is no Australian pastime quite like having a dip in the pool, but a lack of precaution can see a pool become a dangerous place.

Drowning is the greatest cause of accidental death for children under five in Australia.

Each week, on average, one child drowns, many in their own backyards.

Research by CHOICE found more than half of Australian pool fences tested did not meet the Australian safety standards for pool fencing.

"We know swimming is a favourite pastime for Aussies, but sadly, we also know toddlers are most at risk of drowning, particularly in backyards," John O'Brien, CEO and founder of Poolwerx, said.

Mr O'Brien recommended checking around your pool for potential hazards including checking the pool gate and not leaving climbable objects near a pool.

After the Northern Rivers was hit by a deluge of rain across December and early January, that can also allow leaves, dirt and algae spores get delivered into pool water.

Those containments can be harmful both to pool users and leave pool equipment needing a service or replacement by a pool technician.

"It takes just a few seconds for something tragic to occur, but pool owners can take … simple steps to make sure our kids are safer by the water," Mr O'Brien said.