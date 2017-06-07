Pony club of champions celebrates turning 60

FOR a rural group, Casino Pony Club has nurtured and raised some champions in the horsy world.

Longtime member Kellie Handford joined the club at the tender age of 6-years-old back in 1979.

"The number of volunteers and the quality of their work back then has made me come back with my kids," she said.

"We want to pay back all the work they put in."

Ms Handford said the tiny pony club has produced great horse sportsmen such as Guy Creighton who attended the Montreal and Los Angeles Olympics for Equestrian and Chris Munce who has won the Melbourne Cup and Cox Plate.

The future is looking bright for the next generation too as Sam Handford has attended the Ekka for his horse skills as well.

"These stories don't happen without really good volunteers, not just to come and ride horses but pick up a log or two and be really committed."

Ms Handford said when the club started 60 years ago it was at the back of the Casino Showground and just a paddock.

"When we first became members there were people prepared to put in and share their knowledge," she said.

"We have a great committee at the moment, just like it was when we first came."

Now with 30 yards to hold gymkhana and other horse events, Ms Handford said the area is for all the community.

The club will celebrate their 60 years by holding a gymkhana on the weekend of June 24-25.

Past members of the club are encouraged to come along and watch the children perform on the Saturday.

It is a non-plait event with dressage, show jumping, time trial, dual barrel race, flat riding, sporting and section relays.

There will be canteen facilities and a camp oven/vegie nachos/dessert on Saturday Night for dinner.

$10 Per Person

All events must be pre-nominated and full payment received by closing date.

Saturday $15 per rider or $5 per event.

$20 Sunday per rider $50 per family for three or more riders on Sunday.

Camping available from Friday, June 23. Costs $20 per family per night for powered site / $10 non powered.

RSVP (0427425039) or to Samantha Stewart by June 18.