Polly the pig recovers from sad relapse

POLLY the pig is recovering after taking a turn for the worst last week.

Polly was attacked during an horrific animal massacre at a Nimbin permaculture farm late last year, with the alleged offenders charged and due to re-appear in the Lismore Local Court next month.

Djanbung Gardens founder Robyn Francis said the much-loved pig lay for a month after the alleged attack at Djanbung Gardens Permaculture, with her keepers having to to work hard to rebuild her trust.

Ms Francis said a new course of antibiotics and herbal support for Polly was prescribed after the animal relapsed last week and began to badly bleed from her uterine.

"It's heartbreaking to see her so listless,” Ms Fransic said.

"She's still got an infection from her internal injuries and it's really difficult to do an internal exam to see what it is.

"You just can't bring these things (MRI, CT scan, Xray) onto a farm and to restrain a pig is too traumatic, especially one like Polly, she's had enough trauma.

"It's also too dangerous to use a sedative on pigs, so we don't know (what's causing the problem).”

Polly has responded well over the last week to a new course of antibiotics and a herb formula.

"So she's bouncing back, she's eating her greens again, enjoying all her food,” Ms Francis said.

"It's been heart-warming to see her having energy to do the thing that she loves again.

"We're focussed on the healing and monitoring Polly and giving her love and attention and keeping things going on the farm.”

From April 1 to 9, a nine day intensive on growing abundance for market gardening, self-reliance, and organic certification will be held at Djanbung Gardens Permaculture, with participants able to see Polly everyday.

More than $4310 has been raised through a Go Fund Me campaign to help pay for vet bills, improved animal enclosures and surveillance for the area where Polly was attacked.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Australia offered rewards for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the attack.