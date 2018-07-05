Polly crosses the rainbow bridge to piggy heaven

GOODBYE POLLY: Djanbung Gardens permaculture farm owner Robyn Francis with "beloved" Polly the pig who sadly passed away last Friday.

THE NIMBIN pig who made headlines for all the wrong reasons has crossed the rainbow bridge.

Djanbung Gardens permaculture farm owner Robyn Francis said the mysterious and brutal attack on their resident pig, Polly, "hastened and contributed to the beloved animal's passing."

Polly was attacked and 10 heritage chickens decapitated on December 13, 2016 at Nimbin's Djanbung Gardens permaculture farm and training centre. A blood stained bamboo pole was found at the scene.

Ms Francis said Polly suffered serious external and internal injuries and trauma from the attack.

"She was a very sick pig, and suffered a lot," Ms Francis said.

"She had nasty internal infections from those wounds and was on antibiotics for four and a half months afterward.

"About eight months after the incident, she started to develop a tumour on her back nipple and that took her down in the end.

"Her last month was a struggle, essentially being in piggy palliative care ... and she passed away last Friday."

She said the Djanbung team and greater community were devastated following the attack on their animals.

"It was just terrible," she said.

"She was a really beautiful, friendly trusting animal.

"It was shame that she had her incredible trust in humanity shattered by the attack, but she regained that trust toward the end. We will miss her."

Ms Francis brought Polly to the gardens in 2005 as a four month-old piglet.

"Polly had a long, wonderful life contributing to the gardens, digging her pig-tractor beds, going for walks foraging fallen fruit amd making hundreds of friends with our students, volunteers and visitors," she said.

"She loved people, attention and doing tricks for treats.

"She was also valued for her practical contribution to food waste recycling and manure for our compost. Polly won the hearts of everyone who's been to the gardens when she was alive, we will all miss her.

"I'd like to thank everyone who supported us and contributed to vet costs and so on after the attack, that support made a huge difference."

She said Polly would get a special acknowledgement at the upcoming Djanbung Gardens permaculture farm and training centre open day in August.