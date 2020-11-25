Pollies refuse to dip their toe into Dunoon dam debate

FEDERAL AND STATE MPs have refused to wade into the Dunoon Dam debate, insisting the matter should be left to the review process being undertaken by Rous County Council.

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin toured the potential dam area with former politician Bob Carr over the weekend.

“As we know Bob is a keen environmentalist and wanted to hear from the local community about the site and where it would be,” Ms Saffin said.

“My attitude is that Rous County Council has to show what’s needed and at this stage all the options for water security haven’t been visited such as purified recycled water.

“I would support having water security, I’d look at all options, I wanted everyone to engage but they haven’t persuaded me that the Dunoon Dam is the option yet … I want them to demonstrate that they’ve done everything they can for water efficiency and that hasn’t been done.”

Page MP Kevin Hogan said he was prepared to wait until Rous County Council came to him with a formal position on what they want to do.

“I think it’s too early, I don’t have a position on it, they’re (Rous County Council) still very early on in their own research on it, they’ve gone out to community consultation and as I understand it that community consultation is still coming back,” he said.

“I’ll be happy to talk to them when they’ve come to a firm position and after they’ve finished their community consultation.”

Mr Hogan said that very few constituents from his electorate had been in touch with him regarding the controversial matter.

“It’s not, if you’re going to say a hot issue, the dam isn’t at the moment, I think the community realise at the moment that there’s no firm position or proposal.”