Pollies pool together for Kyogle Aquatic centre cash splash

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland, Lismore MP Janelle Saffin and associated members at the launch of the redeveloped Kyogle Aquatic centre.

KYOGLE’s major $500,000 aquatic centre is now open for families and children to enjoy over the hot summer months.

The development was funded by the $250,000 from the federal government, $154,336 by the NSW Government and $93,817 from Kyogle council.

The development is stage 1 of a multistage process for the precinct, which has plans to add a gym and shape into the sporting hub of Kyogle.

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland said that it was great to officially open the nine-month project in time for summer.

“It’s been a long time coming, Council have had a lot of plans around this space but we had to develop the actual plan … I think the result is something that the community is very, very happy with,” Cr Mulholland said.

“We’re going to establish a gym up here and bring the gym up from the showgrounds (to have) a community gym up here so it will be like a sports arena.

“I think it’s a really great asset for the Kyogle community.”

Cr Mulholland confirmed that the facility is now safe for children and families after it undertook some reparation work earlier this year.

“We had some children who were slipping over in the splash pool area and we closed it for a weekend, and the staff got in and put a different surface and that’s improved it enormously and we haven’t had any incidents since,” she said.

Kyogle aquatic centre features the improved splash area (pictured) as well as developed amenities and an access pool.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said it was fitting to unveil such a great facility because the community deserved ‘the best’.

“We deserve the best of everything, why should our community be second-rate in any resource or community asset,” he said.

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said that she was pleased to be able to deliver on an election promise for the people of Kyogle.

“It’s really good news for the Kyogle community and I want to thank the Kyogle Council for having the vision and foresight to make this wonderful aquatic centre available,” she said.