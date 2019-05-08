Pollie claims Page MP is turning back on Nationals

KEVIN Hogan's lone campaigning came under fire when Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen dropped into the electorate to support Patrick Deegan's campaign for the seat of Page.

Shadow Treasurer visits Lismore: Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen dropped into the electorate to support Patrick Deegan’s campaign for the seat of Page.

Following the announcement of $1 million towards the installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Centre and Canterbury Sts in Casino, Minister Bowen stopped into the pre-polling booths at Lismore, where he claimed Mr Hogan was appearing to turn his back on his own party.

"If Kevin Hogan pretends he's not a member of the National Party anymore, that's a matter for him, but if he was an independent the National Party would be running against him,” Mr Bowen said.

"The fact that he's running in this election as a National Party candidate just underlies it will be more of the same for Page and Australia if he is re-elected.”

It wasn't long before Labor Candidate for Page Patrick Deegan got on the band wagon as to why Mr Hogan appeared to not have any ministerial support ahead of the Federal Election on May 18.

"I guess Kevin is trying to distance himself from his own government and I can understand why he would do that,” Mr Deegan said.

"I think he is perhaps embarrassed by his own government so he wants to distance himself as much as possible and that includes not standing beside any of his own ministers.”

When asked why he hadn't yet had a minister visit of support ahead of the election, Page MP Kevin Hogan said ministers and shadow ministers tended to support new candidates rather than established MP's.

"I have a great relationship with my Nationals colleagues. I have also, as part of the Nationals team, obtained great commitments for our community, including today's $4.5 million for the Lismore Airport,” Mr Hogan said.

In Lismore Mr Deegan and Mr Bowen further announced a shorten-Labor government would provide $350,000 for the Hannah Cabinet at the Lismore Art Gallery, if they win the upcoming election. Shortly after, Kevin Hogan pledged $360,00 for the Hannah Cabinet to remain on permanent display in Lismore if he was re-elected.