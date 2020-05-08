POLL: Will you be visiting mum in person on Mother’s Day

Nina Norton, who lives in Coraki and turns 100 this month, will be getting a visit from her daughter Jan Reeves. They will keep 2m apart to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

AS SOME lockdown laws have been relaxed many of us on the Northern Rivers are contemplating family visits for Mother's Day.

With active cases of COVID-19 still present in the region, many are too concerned about the health risks to venture out.

"I'm keeping clear of family and still in lockdown until no COVID cases are recorded for four weeks, which is the incubation period," Georgina Claridge said via a Ballina community page.

Others are taking precautions to visit their mums safely.

"I will be visiting my mum at Baptist Care Coraki," Jan Reeves said.

"She turns 100 on May 21.

"She will be 2m away but we can still talk and exchange smiles and laughs."

For many people it will be a challenging day.

"My mum passed away 23 years ago so I light a candle for her each and every Mother's Day," Pam Steel said.

"If she was alive I doubt whether I would risk getting too close. All hypothetical anyway. She was a wonderful mum."

The tyranny of distance will prevent some families from meeting up.

"Our children are more than 50km away," Ballina's Terri Lofgren said.

"We would normally spend Mother's Day with them but not this year. It's going to be sad."

And others will overcome distance and coronavirus concerns with video conferencing technology.

"We are having a Zoom meeting with everyone joining in from all over the place," Ballina's Denise Dunn said.

"It keeps my parents safe but is a way of all of us getting together."

Shelle from Ballina is getting creative.

"We're popping up to my parent's house who live two minutes away and having morning tea in their driveway," she said.

"They'll stay in their garage with the door open of course! Then we're popping over to visit my in-laws in Shaw's Bay and they'll have a coffee on their deck and we say 'hi' from the grassy area below."