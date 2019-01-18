POLL: What public art do you love the most?

The final stage of the installation of Corey Thomas' 12 metre tall lighthouse sculpture on the new Bayshore Drive Roundabout at Byron Bay.

WHENEVER artwork appears anywhere on the Northern Rivers, it seems to generate a lot of discussion ... and I mean A LOT.

It's not always positive either.

The lighthouse sculpture at Byron Bay is a case in point.

It hasn't been well received, garnering some rather unkind nicknames.

While Facebook commentators haven't held back, the council has been more reserved, saying "it's not what we asked for".

Equally as decisive, and considerably more expensive, was Lismore's ark.

It too has drawn the ire of the public and the condemnation for the council that commissioned it.

But, given time, will we learn to begrudgingly love the sculptures?

Surely the Big Prawn wasn't welcomed with open arms when its big bulgey eyes first turned their gaze over the good people of Ballina?

And we kind of love it now, right?

Even Michelangelo's David, considered one of the greatest masterpieces of all time, was controversial when it was unveiled - the Biblical statue was a radical departure from the way David had been portrayed in the past, and was later regarded a political statement, and pelted by protesters.

So, are we uncultured, or is our local art truly bad?

We take a look at some of the art installed in the region in recent years and ask you to let us know your favourite.