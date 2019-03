What do you care about as an election issue?

What do you care about as an election issue? Bev Lacey

WITH the NSW State election just around the corner, voters are starting to think about the issues that truly matter to them.

The Northern Star is asking you, the reader, what's important to you ahead of the March 23 election.

What is the biggest issue that could sway your vote or you take a strong stance on when deciding who to vote for?

This poll is anonymous and your personal vote won't be made public.