POLL: Should Lismore Lake Pool be saved?

The Lismore Lake Pool which is almost empty and not being used at present. Marc Stapelberg

MANY Northern Rivers folk will have fond memories of lazy weekends splashing around Lismore Lake Pool, racing their mates to be the first to reach the caged diving tower at the centre of the round pool.

Some may remember learning to swim there, when schools brought kids by the busload to the South Lismore pool for lessons.

Now, Lismore City Council has chosen not to revitalise the free recreational pool and confusion surrounds a rumoured offer of $2 million from Page MP Kevin Hogan to repair the pool.

The council said it would cost $450,000 to demolish the pool or $3.17 million to restore the facility.

However, Lismore Lake Pool Incorporated Committee claimed the pool could have reopened for less than $500,000.

