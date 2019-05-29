Menu
The Lismore Lake Pool which is almost empty and not being used at present.
The Lismore Lake Pool which is almost empty and not being used at present.
Community

POLL: Should Lismore Lake Pool be saved?

29th May 2019 2:45 PM

MANY Northern Rivers folk will have fond memories of lazy weekends splashing around Lismore Lake Pool, racing their mates to be the first to reach the caged diving tower at the centre of the round pool.

Some may remember learning to swim there, when schools brought kids by the busload to the South Lismore pool for lessons.

Now, Lismore City Council has chosen not to revitalise the free recreational pool and confusion surrounds a rumoured offer of $2 million from Page MP Kevin Hogan to repair the pool.

The council said it would cost $450,000 to demolish the pool or $3.17 million to restore the facility.

However, Lismore Lake Pool Incorporated Committee claimed the pool could have reopened for less than $500,000.

Do you think the pool should be saved?

Let us know in our online poll below.

Do you think we should bring back the lake pool?

