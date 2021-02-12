POLL: Should Lismore council be placed into administration?

Three or Lismore City Council's 11 councillors have stepped down in the past six months.

Three or Lismore City Council's 11 councillors have stepped down in the past six months.

In the past six months, two councillors, a mayor and a general manager have either quit or ceased working for Lismore City Council.

While an interim general manager has been appointed, that still leaves only eight of the eleven elected councillors making decisions on local governent for the next seven months until the Local Government elections are held on Saturday, September 4.

Do you think that is acceptable?

Let us know what you think by voting in our poll.