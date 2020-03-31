Menu
Byron Bay goes into lockdown over coronavirus (COVID-19) which has affected small business in the region.
POLL RESULT: Readers supportive of UK-style lockdown

Rebecca Fist
31st Mar 2020 12:00 PM
NORTHERN Star readers are largely supportive of stricter measures introduced by the federal government overnight.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday we asked our readers, and the readers of the Ballina Advocate, Lismore Echo and Byron News, if it was time for Australia to go into lockdown, similar to the United Kingdom’s lockdown.

A majority of respondents, 68 per cent, voted yes, leaving 32 per cent of respondents who were not in favour of a lockdown.

The UK lockdown is stricter than ours; all non-essential premises have been closed.

Australians have been advised to stay at home unless they are exercising, picking up essential items, or going to an essential job that they are unable to do from home.

Legally, Australians are now only allowed to be seen in public with a maximum of one other person.

The two-person limit does not apply to people within your own household.

People over the age of 70 have been asked to stay home altogether for their own safety, and have food and essentials delivered.

In NSW there are fines of $1000 and more for people who do the wrong thing.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Northern NSW Local Health District reached 37 on Sunday at 8pm.

      New rules at the tip

