Politics

POLL: Tell us who you're voting for in Richmond

Aisling Brennan
by
9th May 2019 12:00 AM

WITH 10 days to go until the nation heads to the polls, voters in the Richmond electorate will be weighing up who they'd like to see represent them in Canberra.

Labor MP Justine Elliot will be defending her seat for the seventh time at the May 18 federal election.

The other candidates vying for your vote in the seat of Richmond are Nationals candidate Mathew Fraser, Greens candidate Michael Lyon, Independent candidate Ray Karam, Christian Democratic Party candidate Morgan Cox, Sustainable Australia Party candidate Ronald McDonald, Involuntary Medication Objectors candidate Tom Barnett and United Australia Party candidate Hamish Mitchell.

Candidates have been trying to secure your vote with a range of policies and promises will across the electorate but The Northern Star wants to know what you think about our candidates.

Who are you voting for in the federal election on May 18?

This poll is anonymous and your personal vote won't be made public.

Reader poll

RICHMOND: Who will you vote for in the federal election on May 18?

This poll ended on 06 May 2019.

Current Results

Labor candidate - Justine Elliot MP

0%

Nationals candidate - Mathew Fraser

0%

Greens candidate - Michael Lyon

0%

Independent - Ray Karam

0%

Christian Democratic Party candidate - Morgan Cox

0%

Sustainable Australia Party candidate - Ronald McDonald

0%

Involuntary Medication Objectors candidate - Tom Barnett

0%

United Australia Party candidate - Hamish Mitchell

0%

Undecided

0%

This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

federal election 2019 poll richmond electorate
