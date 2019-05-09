POLL: Tell us who you're voting for in Richmond

Who will you vote for in the federal election?

Who will you vote for in the federal election? bizoo_n

WITH 10 days to go until the nation heads to the polls, voters in the Richmond electorate will be weighing up who they'd like to see represent them in Canberra.

Labor MP Justine Elliot will be defending her seat for the seventh time at the May 18 federal election.

The other candidates vying for your vote in the seat of Richmond are Nationals candidate Mathew Fraser, Greens candidate Michael Lyon, Independent candidate Ray Karam, Christian Democratic Party candidate Morgan Cox, Sustainable Australia Party candidate Ronald McDonald, Involuntary Medication Objectors candidate Tom Barnett and United Australia Party candidate Hamish Mitchell.

Candidates have been trying to secure your vote with a range of policies and promises will across the electorate but The Northern Star wants to know what you think about our candidates.

Who are you voting for in the federal election on May 18?

This poll is anonymous and your personal vote won't be made public.