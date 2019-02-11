POLL: It's almost election time, who's got your vote?

Who are you voting for on March 23?

Who are you voting for on March 23? Trevor Veale

LISMORE voters will be heading to the polls in six weeks time to decide who they want representing them in the NSW Parliament.

The March 23 state election will see a new wave of candidates attempting to win your vote, following the announcement long-term Lismore MP Thomas George won't be recontesting the seat he's held for 20-years.

Those putting their hand up to become the next Member for Lismore are Nationals candidate Austin Curtin, Greens candidate Sue Higginson, Labor candidate Janelle Saffin, Animal Justice candidate Alison Waters and Independent Greg Bennett.

Over the next six weeks each candidate will be making a string of promises and election commitments across the electorate but The Northern Star wants to know what you think about our candidates.

Who are you voting for in the NSW State election on March 23?

This poll is anonymous and your personal vote won't be made public.

And if you didn't even realise there was an election coming up or don't know enough about the candidates, The Northern Star has put together a quick guide on who is running for the seat of Lismore.

The seat of Lismore covers the entirety of Lismore, Kyogle and Tenterfield council areas, and western parts of the Tweed Shire.