The Northern Star is polling online readers to get a feel for the community's vote ahead of the State Election next month.
Politics

POLL: It's almost election day, who's got your vote?

Aisling Brennan
by
18th Feb 2019 11:00 PM

BALLINA voters will be deciding in five weeks time who they want representing them in the NSW Parliament.

Incumbent Ballina MP and Greens candidate Tamara Smith will be hoping voters will return her to power once more after completing her first-term of government.

Challenging Ms Smith to become the next Member for Ballina will be Nationals candidate Ben Franklin, Labor candidate Asren Pugh and Animal Justice candidate Cathy Blasonato.

Over the next five weeks each candidate will be doing everything they can to secure your vote but The Northern Star wants to know what you think about our candidates.

Who are you voting for in the NSW State election on March 23?

This poll is anonymous and your personal vote won't be made public.

And if you didn't even realise there was an election coming up or don't know enough about the candidates, The Northern Star has put together a quick guide on who is running for the seat of Ballina.

The Ballina state electorate encompasses Ballina and Byron Shires.

Who are you voting for in the NSW State election on March 23?

