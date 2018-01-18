POLL: Is the carnival mural inappropriate?

There has been ongoing controversy about this mural at the McGregors Carnival at Brunswick Heads.

THE debate over a mural on a ride at a Brunswick Heads carnival is turning ugly on social media.

On Facebook, people have exchanged aggressive remarks as the debate carries on about whether the ride owner should change the image.

The overwhelming response on Facebook has been from locals who have come to the operator's defence stating that defamatory comments made on social media, like comparing Mr McGregor to Harvey Weinstein, were "ridiculous".

Ritamba Allen said other painted murals around the Byron Shire were having a bigger impact on young people than the "old-fashioned carnie mural".

"When I walk down Jonson St and see how many teenage models are depicted in deeply sexualised poses on billboards in shop windows... there are so many!" Ms Allen wrote.

Martin Harbour said he found the relentless bullying that this small business owner had been subjected to was disgusting.

"The ham fisted bullying, ludicrous comparisons to Harvey Weinstein is just a joke," Mr Harbour said.

Others have referred to the "whingers" as being sensitive and kill joys.

Penny Greenhalgh wrote, "For the people who don't like the look of the picture, don't go to carnival or better still get out of Brunswick we don't need people like youse in our town".

On the other side, mother to an eight-year-old girl, Kate King, said while she was sorry the carnie owner had received such an horrific response, she seriously objected to the image where the males are portrayed as sporting heroes and the girl as "just sexy".

"I am sorry that some seem to have gone about their objections in an inappropriate manner but I would love to see the woman's image change to an equally strong sportswoman by the next carnival," Ms King said.

Jessica Nock said that she would feel appeased if the female figure was represented as a powerful athlete like her male companions.

"A tennis player, gymnast or swimmer perhaps?" she said.

"Replacing the passive figure in lingerie would create a balance when shown next to the other male athletes depicted, instead of exacerbating gender stereotypes."