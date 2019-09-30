How much should adults pay to live with their parents?

With more and more adults living at home with their parents, how much should they pay for the pleasure?

HOW much should an adult pay to stay at home with their parents?

With hundreds of comments across our website and social media, Michelle Collins' story in The Sunday Mail certainly sparked a lot of discussion among our readers.

According to finder data, Queensland proved around $12,000 cheaper to have your child stay at home than anywhere else in the country but the average cost still came in at a whopping $18,957 a year or around $1,580 a month.

Opinions were split on how much adults should be forking out in board and other expenses, with some parents happy to let their kids stay for free while others charged a fixed amount per week.

Some were even kind of enough to keep all or some of the money paid in board and returned it to their children for a deposit on a house or holiday.

Vote in our poll and let us know what you think is fair.

Reader poll How much should adult children pay to live home with their parents? Nothing at all

$50 a week

$100 a week

$150 a week

$300 a month

$800 a month

$1580 a month

1/3 of their weekly earnings

1/2 of their weekly earnings

Market price for board and pay all their own expenses Vote View Results

Here are some of the best responses from both The Courier-Mail website comments and Facebook:

Gayle: "Years ago I earnt $33 per week living at home. My father taught me a very good lesson 1/3rd for board and keep 1/3 to save 1/3 to spend. I have lived this way always. So I paid my parents $10 for board and keep. Of which they opened a separate account for me and gave me the money when I decided to go travelling overseas. It's a mantra I have taught our children as well. Don't live beyond your means to try and keep up with the Joneses. Keeps it real."

Julie: "It's cheaper to have them at home then it is to force them to pay for rent elsewhere they can't afford and then have to bail them out of that."

Steven: "My wife is from PNG and has a very close family and they are always amazed at how quickly the Australian families want their kids gone! Then those same people cry when their kids put them straight into a retirement home and visit once a month if at all! With my family we looked after our young ones then when we are old they will look after us! Our house has been designed so that it can be added on to very simply and cheaply so that if and when ours sons marry or get a de facto relationship they can if they want just build on to the family home. It works wonderfully well in all of Asia and pacific island and the Mediterranean. We could learn a lot from others we just like being blind. I don't have to worry in my old age and my kids don't have to worry right now and they do pay board and help round the house just not the rediculuse amounts noted here!"

Gregory: "Our family does not put a price on love!"

Janet: "As soon as my children earn more than $50 a week they are asked to put 10% towards an expense of theirs, like bus money or school supplies, 10% towards a charity of their choice and 10% towards savings. I work on the idea that this gives them an understanding of managing money from very early on."

Daryl: "Decades ago our daughter moved back home to save money for a house deposit. We negotiated a fair rent, but didn't tell her that it was going into a separate account to boost her deposit until she was about to buy her first home."

Peter: "I'm going back 25 years but I charged my son $60 a week (he was an apprentice & provided most of his own food) & 1/3 of the phone bill, electricity, etc, because in my eyes we were three adults sharing a house. He also had household chores. If we'd been wealthy would I have done the same? Probably."

Ian: "$400 a week plus electricity and water. Key deposit of $100 a week. Food extra. Use of car $600 a week. Based on experience of a parent."

Steven: "$300 (a month) wouldn't even be a half share amount per month on a two bed unit, let alone any other living cost. At least a couple of thousand per month to stay at home and that would still be taking advantage of your parents and ripping them off."

Jan: "All three of my children paid half their bring home pay each week once they started work or Youth Allowance or Dole when they lived at home with me. Anything less is not helping either yourself or your child in the long run. In return I saved most of this and was able to gift them a lump sum when they needed, or will need, it for a home deposit. They have been able to 'live' on the left over wage after paying mortgage repayments due to struggling early and seeing the benefit of such in such a solid way."

Axel: "$300 a month? Doesn't cover breakfast …"

John: "$300 a month is cheap. I'd consider $800/mth when working full time closer to the mark."

Anahira: "Never charge my children for their room it's their home after all $50 a week is ample to cover their share of groceries including meals snacks etc rooms were always spotless so can't complain."

Penny: "I used to have to pay 30% of what I earned … It taught me to save and set me up for realistic expectations for when I moved out."

Pamela: "I worked it out to be $150pw. That is the extra it would cost to have an adult staying. That included, room, food, household consumables and utilities."

Ace: "I've always told my kids that they had to give us half their pay when they start working. That money would then go into a savings account for them."

Kylie: "I think 20% of your weekly earnings is a fair amount and this includes food, utilities and internet. But they should do there own washing and ironing themselves."

Bowyn: "I used to pay $150 per week for electricity, foods and all those thing while I was lived with my parent in law … I pay my own phone and petrol by myself no problem … now we moved out and it's not effect us much when we pay the rent as it's just bit increased but same responsibilities."

Netty: "25% of take home income. That's what I paid to my parents and what my daughter paid to me once she started working."

Bec: "While at school n working nothing but once they leave school it's $250 a fortnight that includes everything unless they want something I don't buy in the normal shop."

Sharon: "We charge our kids 10% of what they get in hand. It's a fair system rather than charging a particular amount. Each kid earns differently so a % rate ensures fairness."

Linda: "I have my 29-year-old, who is a student, pays $200 a fortnight. I provide everything. Otherwise there is no way she would survive on the shocking Austudy payments. She has only just started paying this because I can't afford to pay my full rent by myself."

Amanda-Jane: My 19-year-old son, his 18-year-old partner and my 14-week-old grandson live with myself and my other kids. They pay me $100 each a fortnight that includes everything my son works causally, too."

Karen: "At least 25% of pay, even if parents put half away for savings for the kid."

Destiny: "I don't care if it cost me billions to have my kids living at home! I will gladly do it."

Marc: "When I was unemployed many years ago I used to pay my folks about $200 a F/N in board from my dole money … managed just fine."

Jane: "My husbands parents told him it was $50 a week but after leaving the nest he was told it doubles every time you come back."

Jimmy: "$300 a month is $75/ week that's nothing. Try $160 a week so 640 a month. Mine works off a 20% of my weekly wage. So if we earn less or more it changes."

Lorraine: "I charge my son $50 and I pay for electricity and Wi-Fi internet. If he needs to borrow my new car if I'm not using it that's OK. Happy to help him when he is busy with uni and work."

Trudy: "$100 a week includes everything."

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.