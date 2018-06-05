Politician calls on Hogan to fix mobile black spot

Labor candidate for Page, Patrick Deegan responds to a Kyogle woman's plea for better mobile phone coverage at her property.

LABOR candidate for Page Patrick Deegan has called on Page MP Kevin Hogan to fix the mobile black spot in Eden Creek, near Kyogle.

His call comes after reading the Northern Star's article about 70-year-old Kyogle woman Justine McKenna's struggles with phone reception.

Ms McKenna told Mr Deegan that she has been battling for years to get decent phone coverage.

"I did away my landline which wouldn't work when it rained and switch to a mobile phone,” Ms McKenna said.

"This worked until Telstra upgraded the tower at Barkers Vale about 18 months ago and I lost coverage.”

"The government wants older people to stay in their homes and yet the most basic service isn't available.”

Mr Hogan said since 2013, they have delivered improved coverage for more than 100 of the 140 black spots identified in our community.

"We have invested nearly $20 million just in our community building new base stations to service these black spots,” Mr Hogan said.

"We have done much but with more to do.”

Mr Deegan said he believed the Turnbull Government have known about the black spot in Eden Creek since 2014.

"Given the problems with mobile connectivity in this area, it is disappointing that the government did not provide any further funding for the mobile black spot program in the recent budget,” Mr Deegan said.

"With around 10,000 identified mobile black spots on the national database, including Eden Creek, it's clear the Liberal and National parties have given up on getting better communications in regional Australia.

"The Turnbull Government's black spot program has been plagued by delays, political interference and for not meeting community needs.

"Kevin Hogan once again sitting back as a member of the Turnbull coalition government and doing nothing for his local community.”

Mr Hogan said in low service areas people can call 112 in an emergency.

"This number allows you to be connected to your nearest mobile tower, regardless if it is operated by your service provider or not,” he said.