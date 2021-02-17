Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

‘Political hack’: Trump’s scathing attack

by Frank Chung
17th Feb 2021 9:50 AM

Donald Trump has ripped into "political hack" Mitch McConnell, declaring that the Republican Party "can never again be respected or strong" with the long-time Kentucky Senator at the helm.

In a lengthy statement released by his Save America PAC on Tuesday, the former President threw down the gauntlet to the Republican establishment, vowing "where necessary and appropriate" to back primary challenges for candidates "who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First".

"The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political 'leaders' like Senator Mitch McConnell at its helm," Mr Trump said.

"McConnell's dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse."

 

More to come.

Originally published as 'Political hack': Trump's scathing attack

More Stories

donald trump mitch mcconnell politics republican leader usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What happened to baby taken from mum near Byron

        Premium Content What happened to baby taken from mum near Byron

        News The disturbing video went viral last month when a baby was removed from its parents care by authorities.

        Boutique, mask-free Bluesfest given important green light

        Premium Content Boutique, mask-free Bluesfest given important green light

        News The NSW Government has approved the festival’s 150-page COVID-Safety plan.

        Construction sites to be targeted by safety inspectors

        Premium Content Construction sites to be targeted by safety inspectors

        News SafeWork Inspectors will be visiting construction sites

        Byron bypass will officially open soon

        Premium Content Byron bypass will officially open soon

        News The project has faced delays, but is on the brink of being finalised.