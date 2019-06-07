Polish Club refuse to play it safe with second album

POLISH Club's latest music video hits close to home for lead singer David Novak.

In the clip for We Don't Care, Novak sings karaoke to a few lonely drinkers in a neon-lit bar.

"It's a very real experience; I'm not going to lie," he says.

"Before I was in this band, I never really sang. I would always be the guy who was like 'Karaoke is a great idea and by the way I can totally sing'. It was my sad little moment in front of two friends where I'd try to impress people."

That all changed five years ago when he formed Polish Club with drummer John-Henry Pajak. The Sydney rock duo found success a few years later with their ARIA-nominated debut album Alright Already.

We Don't Care is the second single from their forthcoming second studio album Iguana, out today.

"I'm sure someone's written an editorial or a book about the cliched struggle of the second album, and it kills me to say it's all true," Novak says.

"There's so much opportunity and time to think about it, you get stuck in your own head. You lock yourself away and try to be creative, and there's no feedback except me and John and at a later point our producer Wade (Keighran)."

On Iguana, the band explores a more expansive sound with the additions of bass, synth and acoustic guitar.

"The first single Clarity was written before most of the other ones, and once we got that mixed and saw we can put a synth on a song and I can get a bit fancier with the melody and we can release a song that's four minutes long, that informed the rest of the ideas we chose to explore," Novak says.

"There's a lot of stuff on there where once upon a time we'd be like 'No we can't have an acoustic guitar on there, we're not that kind of band'.

"We had two speeds, a slow jam or a fast jam, and in this album we explored everything in between. I wanted to push my voice and see what I can do rather than just giving up and screaming.

"There's been a lot of trying to talk about these songs and convince people it's something different, but there's no better convincing than just giving it to people. They can let us know what they think."

Long-time producer Keighran will join the duo on the road to help bring the new songs to life on stage.

"Having Wade come on tour with us to play bass and synth to fill out those extra parts allows us to be more comfortable in expanding that. We don't want to play a show and have people go 'Where's that part of that song that I love?'. You don't want to leave things out that are crucial to the song and we've found a way to do that ," Novak says.

"The beauty of it is as much as you add you can take stuff away and we can still stand confidently as John and I."

The tour will see the duo play Toowoomba for the first time. Novak says they have a loyal fan base in the Garden City.

"We have fans out in Toowoomba who seem to travel to every show within their reach," he says.

"There's nothing quite like a show in Queensland for us. It's always a loose, sweaty, fun time."

Meet Me at the Iguana Tour

The Northern, Byron Bay - July 10

Studio 56 at Miami Marketta, Gold Coast - July 11

The Spotted Cow, Toowoomba - July 13

Sol Bar, Maroochydore - July 14