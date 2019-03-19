Policy keeps doctors at arm's length

FROM May 1, the growing army of bowlers who depend on the artificial arm will no longer be required by Bowls Australia to have a doctor's certificate or official approval for its use.

The national body, "after extensive consultation and feedback”, has revised its Artificial Devices Policy. The change, it says, is in line with the policies of other national bodies and will result in a greater opportunity for people with physical restrictions and impairments to play bowls.

Bowls Australia also gives attention to its requirement to have its logo on the artificial arm. This still applies, but if the logo is lost or damaged due to wear and tear, Bowls Australia will post out a new one that can be affixed to the device. But users will have to apply, providing details such as a photograph of the arm.

MY VIEW: ON THE DISABLED'S DEVICE

FOR heaven's sake, can't Bowls Australia let our disabled get on with using whatever allows them to play our game without being required to use its stand-over money-making logo?

The national outfit has revised its Artificial Devices Policy but it has retained the requirement for bowlers who use the artificial arm to have the logo stuck on it. Showing how desperately important it regards the logo to its compulsory build-up of its coffers, Bowls Australia says if the stick-on logo on the artificial arm is lost or damaged, a new one is to be obtained.

It goes on to say its revised Artificial Devices Policy has it falling into line with other national bodies. I can't think of another national body that will ban a player because he won't wear the logo because he opposes it giving preference to the big manufacturers who are able to pay the hefty licence fee that's beyond the little local bloke.

It's something of a surprise that Bowls Australia has relaxed the requirement for a medical certificate and official approval for the use of the artificial arm. It should relax its laws further to make it easier for those who depend on this worthwhile device that allows disabled people to play our game, people who otherwise would be lost to it.

Laws applying to the device could discourage people who need it. Certainly a lost logo sticker shouldn't be an issue.

Anyhow, it's high time the compulsory requirement was removed from the logo. But it won't be - it's too much of a golden goose.

Rain delays

WASHOUTS interrupted the second round of pennants. The No 1 match between Ballina and Pottsville will be played at a later date.

With the results of the Kingscliff-Ocean Shores clash unavailable and Casino RSM having the bye, the progressive scoreboard hasn't changed.

The result of the Pottsville-Kingscliff match in Round One, unavailable last week, was a slender two-shot win for Pottsville.

The top grade points tally without the Kingscliff-Ocean Shores score is: Ballina, nine; Pottsville, eight; Kingscliff, two; Casino RSM, one; Ocean Shores, nil.

The only Round Two matches in the lower grades to be washed out are the No 6s. The games Bonalbo/Casino RSM v Evans Head and Kyogle v Lismore Heights will be played on Sunday, April 7, at 9.30am. In the one game that was played, East Lismore beat South Lismore by 17 shots.

As the table stands in the highly competitive No 6s, Bonalbo/Casino RSM, 10, leads Evans Head by half a point with Kyogle another half point behind.

Leaders in other grades - No 2A: Lennox Head 17.5 points. No 2B: Lismore Heights 18. No 3: Alstonville 17. No 4: Lismore Heights 19. No 5: Ballina 18. No 7: Ballina RSL 17.

The top grade games this Saturday are Pottsville v Casino RSM; Ocean Shores v Ballina. Kingscliff has the bye.

Irish champion

ANOTHER Northern Ireland champion, Gary Kelly, who like Jeremy Henry calls Warilla home, has like Henry taken out the world singles title played this year at Warilla.

Kelly, who moved to Australia only recently, defeated Brendan Aquilina, of Malta, in straight sets in the final. Kelly went through the entire event without defeat.

Aquilina deprived Jeremy Henry of a possible record seventh world singles championship by knocking him out of their semi-final in straight sets.

New Zealand wonder woman Jo Edwards equalled Henry's six world singles titles when she took out the women's event with a win over defending champion Lucy Beer, of Guernsey. The win confirmed Edwards as the game's most successful woman bowler.

Venue sorted

GREMLINS infiltrated last week's report on the district singles. It said the venue for all the finals was South Lismore on the morning of Sunday, March 31. That part was correct. Then it gave different venues for the finals. Wrong. They're all at South Lismore, starting at 9.30am.

Open: K. Lehfeldt (Ballina) v W. Nugent (Ballina). Reserve: G. Rose (Lismore Workers Sports) v R. Fredericks (South Lismore). Senior: T. McFadden (Lismore Heights) v J. Wilson (Evans Head).

Management team

IN ANSWER to a query, the NRDBA committee is - President: Barry Quail (East Lismore); deputy president: Bob Johnson (Casino); vice-president: Tony Canini (South Lismore); secretary: Kevin Watts (Lennox Head); treasurer: Mal Storey (Lismore Heights); match committee chairman: George Newell (South Lismore); match committee: Gordon Vanderwall (Lismore Workers Sports), Jack Piper (Lismore Workers Sports) and Bob Adams (East Lismore).

State games

THE women's NSW side will play against each of the other states at the seventh Australian Bowling Arm championships to be held at Tranmere, Adelaide, on September 12.