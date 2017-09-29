32°
News

Policeman scratched and punched in the face

Police in operation Unite. Police hat. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate
Police in operation Unite. Police hat. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate Rob Wright

A 24-year-old Byron Bay man has been charged after punching a police officer in the face.

Last night, around 8.40pm police were monitoring a council CCTV when they saw two men fighting on Woodlark Street.

Police attempted to split the pair up when they attended, but as they spoke to one of the men, the Byron Bay man moved in front of police and hindered them.

He was given a move-on direction which he ignored.

He punched a senior constable to the mouth, then scratched his face.

Police placed the 24-year-old under arrest and he resisted police efforts to handcuff him.

When his property was searched he was found to be in possession of a knife.

The 24 year old then spat at another senior constable.

At Lismore Police Station the 24 year old again tried to fight police.

A further search of his property revealed another knife, an ice pipe, drug paraphernalia and an unknown tablet.

He was charged with offensive language, failure to comply with a move-on direction, custody of a knife, assaulting police and three counts of resisting police.

He was released on conditional bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court in November.

Topics:  northern rivers crime police punch scratch senior constable woodlark street

Lismore Northern Star
PREPARE: You need to be aware of these active fires

PREPARE: You need to be aware of these active fires

AFTER yesterday's scorching temperatures, maximums will be a little cooler today, but not by much.

Car thief sits on pillow to see over dashboard

An unlicenced young person has been charged with taking a car without the owner's permission.

The driving was so erratic witnesses called police

Have you seen Joshua Waters?

Joshua Waters is wanted by the police

He is wanted to help with inquiries into a home invasion

A helping hand to beat bitou bush

Bitou bush invades coastal dunes and prevents native species from growing and providing habitat.

Property owners called out to control invasive plant

Local Partners