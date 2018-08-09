Police yet to interview former MP over crash

ALMOST a month after former Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson was involved a serious crash along Burnett Heads Rd, she remains in a stable condition in Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Bargara police investigating the crash are yet to interview Ms Donaldson because of the serious nature of her injuries.

Bargara police officer-in-charge Sergeant Matt Steinhardt said the investigation was still ongoing.

"The driver sustained serious injuries and due to the injuries police have not spoken to her," he said.

On July 13 Ms Donaldson was driving along Burnett Heads Rd when her car slammed into a cane train, leaving her trapped inside her hatchback for almost an hour before emergency services freed her and she was taken to Bundaberg Hospital with serious neck and leg injuries.

Ms Donaldson was later flown to Brisbane where she remains. The former agriculture minister, who lives in Burnett Heads, won the seat of Bundaberg from current mayor Jack Dempsey at the 2015 election before being defeated by the LNP's David Batt.