Police wrap: Photos in urinal, naked chase along the beach

NSW Poliec had to chase a naked fugitive at Tyagarah earlier this week. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

NSW Poliec had to chase a naked fugitive at Tyagarah earlier this week. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

A NUMBER of people were charged last week for a range of offences, including two non-related cases of lewd behaviour and indecent behaviour in the Tweed Byron Police District last week.

Indecent behaviour at BP Chinderah:

About 10.03pm on Thursday, October 8, a 17-year-old male entered the toilets in the Chinderah BP service station.

He began to use the urinal when he saw a mobile phone sticking out from under the closed cubicle door aimed directly at him.

The victim verbally confronted the person in the cubicle. Then left the toilet, and alerted staff and police.

NSW police obtained CCTV footage and identified a 27-year-old male as being responsible for the incident. He has been interviewed by police.

His phone was examined, with police locating footage of similar incidents that occurred in the Lismore area.

He has been charged with two offences of film person in a private act, and will appear before Lismore Local Court on November 2.

Offensive behaviour Tyagarah Beach

On an unrelated incident, recorded on Wednesday, October 7, about 12.45pm, police conducted a high visibility foot patrol of Tyagarah Beach, Grays Lane, Tyagarah.

The patrols were initiated due to ongoing complaints of lewd behaviour, particularly involving naked males.

Police walked along the walking track, approximately 200 metres south of the designated clothing optional area up in the dunes.

The walking track is not clothing optional and governed by National Parks and Wildlife.

Police observed a male to be sitting down naked under a tree, touching himself.

Police further observed another fully naked male, with an erection standing over the other male and both were looking at each other.

When they saw police officers walking towards the, one of the males took off on foot, completely naked.

Police chased the naked male, before catching up with him on the beach.

One of the males, who was aged 54, said he was on holidays from Newcastle.

The second male, aged 37, was living out of his car.

Both men were issued with infringement notices for offensive behaviour.

Police will continue to conduct patrols of these areas and act for those not complying.