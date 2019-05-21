Police worry message about drink driving not getting through

DRIVERS are continuing to get behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs or alcohol despite on-going warnings by NSW Police.

Police officers in the Western, Southern and Northern regions carried out Operation Chrome, a two-day road safety campaign over the weekend.

Police targeted poor driving behaviours on rural roads - including speeding, drink and drug-driving, not wearing seatbelts, using a mobile phone behind the wheel and fatigue.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Command Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said Operation Chrome only strengthened the police stance about road safety in rural areas.

"We will not hesitate to stop a vehicle if we think the driver's behaviour places everyone in the vehicle at risk of being in a crash," Assistant Commissioner Corboy said.

"Police will continue targeting those roads that lead to the major arterial routes across the state such as the Pacific and New England highways.

"The focus on rural roads will not end because Operation Chrome has. We are making state-wide preparations to be on the road in numbers during the June long weekend and school holidays."

During the Northern Region phase of Operation Chrome, 168 police officers conducted almost 11,000 random breath tests and charged 100 people with drink driving.

Almost 700 infringement notices were issued for a range of offences, including speeding, mobile phone use and seatbelt offences.

Northern Region Operations Manager Superintendent Wayne Humphrey said while some messages are getting through, some drivers are still not listening.

"100 people detected drink driving is not acceptable - we need to continue to push that number down. We need to get our road toll towards zero." Superintendent Humphrey said.