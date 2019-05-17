Mission to stop fatal crashes before they happen

DRIVERS can expect to see more police on the road this weekend, in order to reduce road trauma and save lives on rural roads.

Operation Chrome is a state-wide regional operation being conducted in Northern, Southern and Western regions on Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18.

The operation will utilise police from all districts within the Northern region, working alongside officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command.

Police will be targeting poor driving behaviours on rural roads - including speeding, drink and drug-driving, not wearing seatbelts, using a mobile phone behind the wheel and fatigue.

Drivers and riders should expect to see more police on rural roads and highways over the weekend.

Commander of the Northern Region Assistant Commissioner Max Mitchell said reducing rural road trauma is a top priority for the entire region.

"During Operation Chrome, it won't just be officers from the Traffic & Highway Patrol that will be tasked with keeping everyone safe on our roads.

"If you are on the road and doing something wrong, you can expect to be stopped by police in an unmarked car, general duties police, or one of our highway patrol officers.

"Our main aim is to stop fatal crashes before they happen. Road safety is everyone's responsibility. If everyone takes personal responsibility for their actions, it will save lives. It's that simple," Assistant Commissioner Mitchell said.

Northern Region Traffic Tactician Chief Inspector Amanda Calder said if everyone does their part, the roads will be a safer place.

"Sadly, we have already lost 45 lives on Northern NSW roads this year. Most crashes happen in rural and regional areas, which is why you will see us in numbers this weekend," Ch Insp Calder said

"We make no apologies for taking licences away from anyone who puts themselves and other road users at risk through dangerous driving behaviours."