Mick Hawi killing: Pair charged, third arrest

Police will allege ­Nazlioglu was the man who pulled the trigger in the killing of Mick Hawi­. Picture: Supplied

TWO men will face court today charged with roles in the alleged murder of bikie boss Mahmoud "Mick" Hawi after dramatic arrests in a southern ­Sydney car park.

News Corp Australia can reveal that a third man was also arrested and is expected to be charged with accessory to murder.

The arrests were made by detectives investigating the former Comanchero president's daylight execution outside a south Sydney gym in February.

The Daily Telegraph understands police will allege one of the men arrested - Yusuf Nazlioglu - was the man who shot Hawi repeatedly as he sat in his Mercedes 4WD outside Rockdale ­Fitness First on February 15.

A car was torched in Chandler St, Kogarah, near the Rockdale Fitness First gym the day Hawi was shot. Picture: Claude Nunes

It is understood police will allege his DNA has been linked to the crime.

Police also arrested Ahmed "Adam" Doudar at the same time as Nazlioglu in a Bexley car park on Albyn St.

Two men suspected of involvement in the Mick Hawi shooting were caught on CCTV running from the scene in February. Picture: NSW Police

Several sources confirmed that police will allege Doudar was involved in the planning and co-ordination of the ­murder.

The pair had been at a nearby hairdresser before detectives attached to Strike Force Amirs pounced on them.

Mick Hawi was shot dead in his car in February.

Police also raided The Toaster apartment complex at Circular Quay where it is believed Doudar and Nazlioglu have been residing.

Both men were taken to St George police station and were expected to be charged with their alleged involvement in Hawi's murder.

Hawi had an extensive criminal past and had served time in prison.

The Saturday Telegraph understands police expect to make ­further arrests.

Doudar and Nazlioglu are ­expected to face Parramatta Bail Court.

A procession of Rolls Royces and Bentleys follow the hearse carrying the coffin of Hawi after his funeral.

Last month The Daily Telegraph revealed police were investigating whether extortion linked to the construction industry was the motive behind Hawi's brazen killing on February 15 outside the Botany Rd gym.

The murder was carried out by two men wearing balaclavas who sped off in a grey Mercedes-Benz which was found burnt out a few streets away from the murder scene.

In court police will allege ­Nazlioglu was the man who pulled the trigger­.

Hawi with wife Carolina Gonzalez.

A shop owner whose establishment backs onto Albyn Ln and the carpark on Albyn St, said he and his staff had heard noises coming from outside, which turned out to be the tail-end of the arrest.

"We heard all this noise coming from outside - everything was going on at once," he said.

"We went outside and saw a guy sitting on the ground with like 10 police officers around him."

"We didn't know what was going on but it definitely all happened in the parking lot."